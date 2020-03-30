Woman arrested for hitting mailboxes in stolen car, leaving scene

Lincoln Police arrested a 28-year-old woman who was reportedly intoxicated when she drove into multiple mailboxes with a stolen car and left the scene.

LPD said on Saturday around 10 p.m., officers were sent to the area of NW 5th and W Joel in the Highlands on a hit-and-run.

The caller said a vehicle struck a mailbox in the area and left, and the officer observed a 2009 Chevy Tahoe driving in the area with significant damage.

Police said there was damage to both side mirrors and a taillight was hanging by electrical wires.

The officer made a stop on the vehicle and contacted Nika Pfannestiel, 28. Initially, the driver provided a false name.

Officers contacted the owner of the vehicle and learned it was stolen from his driveway in the 700 Block of S 9th Street.

The vehicle had been left unlocked with the keys in the console, police said.

Pfannestiel was arrested for felony theft by taking, DUI, and leaving the scene of an accident.

