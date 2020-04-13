Woman arrested for hitting man in the head with hammer

Lincoln Police said Elina Sturgeon, 39, was arrested on Sunday morning after hitting a man in the head with a small hammer.

Police were called to the area of 26th and Vine Street around 3:00 a.m. Sunday on a report of an assault.

The 67-year-old man had a lump on his head and told police Sturgeon was upset with him.

Witnesses reported the victim was disrespectful to Sturgeon before the assault and asked her inappropriate questions.

Sturgeon was arrested for second-degree assault and lodged in the Lancaster County Jail.