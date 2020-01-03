Woman arrested for kicking, biting officer

A 28-year-old woman was arrested after she reportedly kicked and bit an officer during a disturbance.

LPD said on January 1 around 5 a.m., officers were called to the 7300 Block of Yosemite Drive on a report of a disturbance.

While deescalating the situation, LPD said Ashley Truax, 28, was intoxicated and interfering with officers and was placed in handcuffs.

Police said Truax then charged at officers and began kicking at them, striking one officer in the shin multiple times.

She also bit one of the officers in the bicep through a winter coat.

She was arrested for attempted assault on a police officer.

No serious injuries were sustained.

