Lincoln Police arrested Jeanette Ruel, 40, for robbery following an incident south of downtown Tuesday afternoon.

According to LPD, Ruel showed up to a home near 19th and J Streets around 2:45 p.m. Tuesday.

Once there, officers said Ruel caused a disturbance that eventually escalated into an assault. Police said Ruel stole the victim's cellphone and keys before leaving.

Ruel was later found by officers and arrested on robbery charges.