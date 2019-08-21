Woman arrested for shoplifting, stealing vehicles from dealerships

A Lincoln woman was arrested on a number of charges after stealing two cars from local dealerships when she asked to test drive them.

According to LPD, Hannah Rice, 26, was arrested on Monday.

Police said her string of crimes began on July 5, when she reportedly shoplifted over $500 from Von Maur.

After this, LPD issued a broadcast to cite Rice for the crime.

On August 15 around 3 p.m., the manager of El Charro Auto Sales, located at 21st and West O Street, reported a woman entered the store and asked to test drive a vehicle.

The suspect was Rice, who provided a Nebraska ID card, even though she had a suspended license.

The manager reported Rice took a 2008 Blue Pontiac G6 for a test drive and never returned, and on August 16th, the vehicle was found unoccupied near 10th and E Street.

On Monday around 7 p.m., Rice reportedly did the same thing at Alan’s Auto Sales, stealing a 2009 Dodge Charger.

Later that night, officers received a tip the Charger was near 3400 Portia Street.

Officers approached the vehicle, and when Rice exited the car, she was taken into custody.

She was arrested for shoplifting, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, driving during suspension, and for two unrelated arrest warrants.

