Woman arrested for swinging machete during argument over money

Lincoln Police arrested a 39-year-old female for reportedly swinging a machete at two people during an argument over money.

LPD said on Sunday around 11 p.m, officers were sent to the 1500 Block of N. 31st street on a report of an assault.

Police talked to the 35-year-old and 49-year-old victim, who said Danyelle Watford, 39, had swung a machete at them.

The female victim told police she had been arguing with Watford about money and keeping the apartment they all share clean.

That is when Watford reportedly grabbed a machete and began swinging it while threatening to kill both victims.

No injuries were sustained, and officers recovered the machete for the floor in the dining room.

Watford was arrested for terroristic threats and use of a weapon to commit a felony.

