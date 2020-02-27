Woman arrested for throwing explosive through window

A Lincoln woman has been arrested for reportedly throwing an explosive device through the window of a home.

LPD said April Holmes was arrested Tuesday in connection to a Dec. 17 incident near 615 Saunders Street.

According to court records, LFR was called to the scene after an explosive was thrown through the window of a home.

The resident of the home did not sustain any direct injuries from the blast that broke out multiple windows and caused nearly $2,500 in damage.

The explosion was caused by an “m” class explosive, according to the court records.

The victim told police Holmes could be responsible, as she used to live at the home and still owed the victim money.

According to court records, the victim said she was withholding Holmes’ father’s ashes until the money was paid.

Holmes was arrested for using explosives to kill or injure.

