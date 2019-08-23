Woman assaulted during argument over ex-boyfriend

Lincoln Police arrested a 32-year-old woman for assault after an argument over an ex-boyfriend that left the victim with a concussion, an orbital fracture, and a jaw fracture.

LPD said on August 13, LPD responded to 12th and G streets on a report of two people arguing.

An ambulance was dispatched to the 800 Block of S 11th Street where a 40-year-old female reported she was the victim of an assault.

She said Carolyn Running, 32, punched her multiple times during an argument over an ex-boyfriend.

The victim sustained a concussion, an orbital fracture, and a jaw fracture.

On August 22, Running was contacted at an apartment near 8th and G streets and was arrested for first-degree assault.

