Woman brings affordable formal dress rentals to Lincoln

It may still feel like summer outside but fall is coming and with that comes homecoming and for one Lincoln woman it means making sure every girl going to the dance feels her best, without worrying about price.

Lori Black has been buying and collecting dresses since June in order to have her inventory ready for formal season, as she hopes to dress Lincoln teens and beyond at a fraction of the price.

“Seeing girls faces just light up when they know they find the right dress,” said Black. “That’s been a lot of fun for me.”

Black started Lincoln Formal Rental by Lori a few months ago, inspired by others who had done similar projects before.

“I never had planned to do anything like this,” said Black. “A friend of mine who did a similar business just outside of town was moving away. After she decided to move away, maybe two weeks later it hit me that somebody should do this in Lincoln because I think there’s a need for it.”

Rentals from her in-home shop start at just $10 dollars, the prices increase depending on the previous use and quality of a dress.

She also has accessories like bags and jewelry available to rent for just $5 dollars.

For parents coming into the shop, the price means a bigger selection for their formal-goers.

“It was economical and you get to try something on and keep it and you don’t have to worry about it,” said Gina Nelsen whose daughter was looking for a dress on Tuesday.

Black hopes to expand her business in the future in hopes of putting designer dresses in the hands of girls who might not otherwise have the opportunity.

“Feeling like I’m able to help these families,” said Black.

Black says the best way to book an appointment is through her Facebook page.