Woman burned beyond recognition in Custer County crash

The Custer Country Sheriff's Office along with the Sargent Police Department are investigation after a woman was found burned beyond recognition inside her vehicle on Thursday.

According to Sheriff Daniel Osmond, around 7:30 p.m., Thursday the Sargent police and fire departments were dispatched to a vehicle fire on a closed road in a tree line just north of Sargent off of Highway 183.

Osmond said after the fire was extinguished, an unidentified female subject with Nebraska license plates was found in the vehicle.

The Custer County Sheriff's Office, Nebraska State Patrol, Loup County Sheriff's Office and the Nebraska State Fire Marshals Office were called to investigate the incident.

Osmond said they believe she crashed into the tree line, and then the vehicle caught fire.

The incident remains under investigation.

An autopsy to determine the victim and cause of death has been ordered.