Woman charged with stealing from a vulnerable adult for second time

A woman already on trial for allegedly stealing thousands of dollars from a vulnerable adult had additional charges brought against her Thursday for stealing from a relative in hospice.

Lincoln Police said Christine Vanderford, 47, was the financial power of attorney for a woman who was at Tabitha from May 2012 until her death in November 2018.

Vanderford was related to the victim.

Police said Vanderford failed to renew the patient's Medicaid to assist with financial care costs. According to LPD, when completing the renewal process she would have been required to report the patient's monthly social security benefit.

An investigation showed that between May 2014 and August 2018 she completed 26 cash withdrawals, 61 money transfers, and wrote herself four checks from the patient's account, totaling $36,813.

Also, during that time the patient received nearly $93,000 in social security benefits and Vanderford only put $11,635 of that toward the patient's care.

She was cited on Jan 23 for theft and exploitation of a senior adult.

In October 2019, Vanderford was arrested for a similar crime, when she reportedly stole over $60,000 from a 33-year-old vulnerable adult.

She was listed as the court-appointed guardian for that adult.

That case is still working its way through the court system, and Vanderford faces up to 25 years for those charges.

