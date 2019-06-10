Woman cited for assault after rear-end crash

A 39-year-old woman was cited for assault after she slapped a driver in the face following a rear-end accident.

LPD said on Saturday around 7:30 p.m., officers responded to a crash near South 48th and M Streets.

After talking to people involved, officers learned that following the collision, the front passenger of the vehicle that had collided with the car in front of it got out, and started hitting the driver of the other vehicle in the face.

The victim, a 32-year-old man, suffered cuts and abrasions.

Multiple witnesses corroborated the victim’s account, and officers cited the woman for assault.

