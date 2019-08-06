Woman cited for firing found gun at the ground

Lincoln Police cited a woman who found a gun lying on the ground and fired it at the ground.

LPD said Sunday around 11:30 a.m., a witness told police a woman wearing a blue and purple tie-dye dress was walking near 42nd and Cornhusker Highway.

The witness told police she heard a gunshot and realized the woman she saw was holding a handgun with it pointed at the ground.

The woman was contacted by police and said she was walking back from the gas station when she found the gun on the ground.

She initially said she accidentally fired it, but later admitted she pulled trigger not realizing it was loaded.

Police said the gun belonged to a Kansas man who said the gun possibly fell out of a bag when he was loading up his vehicle in the area on Sunday.

