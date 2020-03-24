Woman cited for stealing 19-year-old dog

Lincoln Police cited a 46-year-old woman who stole a 19-year-old dog from a man on Monday.

LPD said around 8:30 a.m., LPD was called to the 2500 Block of Theresa Street and contacted a 69-year-old man.

The man said a woman he knew came over, hit him in the side, and took his 19-year-old Chihuahua named Honey and left.

Police found the woman near 27th and Center streets, and she had the dog. She told officers she thought the man was mistreating the animal, but LPD said there was no evidence of that.

She was cited and released for theft and assault, and the dog was returned to its owner.