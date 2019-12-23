Woman delivering food to church gets carjacked in Omaha

A woman delivering food to a church in Omaha was carjacked by an armed suspect on Monday morning.

The vehicle was stolen from the woman near 17th and Izard, and police found the vehicle crashed into a garage near 16th and Spencer.

Investigators say the victim had been dropping off the food when a man in his 20s approached her, pulled a gun and stole her car.

Police said the carjacker had driven it through an alley and crashed it into a garage.

The man was arrested and taken into custody, and no injuries were reported.