Woman delivering food to church gets carjacked in Omaha

A woman delivering food to a church in Omaha was carjacked by an armed suspect on Monday morning.
The vehicle was stolen from the woman near 17th and Izard, and police found the vehicle crashed into a garage near 16th and Spencer.
Investigators say the victim had been dropping off the food when a man in his 20s approached her, pulled a gun and stole her car.
Police said the carjacker had driven it through an alley and crashed it into a garage.
The man was arrested and taken into custody, and no injuries were reported.