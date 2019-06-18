Woman dies after being struck while walking on highway

Authorities say a woman was struck and killed while walking down a highway in central Nebraska.

The accident occurred around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday, about 4.5 miles (7.2 kilometers) southeast of Cozad. The Dawson County Sheriff's Office says 25-year-old Katelynn Koubek was walking west on U.S. Highway 30 when she was hit by an eastbound vehicle being driven by 41-year-old Corey Lee, of Cozad.

The sheriff's office says Koubek was pronounced dead at the scene. She lived in Gothenburg.

