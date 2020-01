A Bennington woman died after being involved in a crash at 144th & Fort Thursday night.

Omaha police say 64-year old Dianne Downey of Bennington was westbound on Fort when her Subaru Outback veered off the road and struck a tree about 8:13 p.m.

She died at a hospital.

A possible medical condition and a lack of seat belt use are being investigated as contributing factors.