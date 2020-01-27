Platte Center woman convicted in Dawson Co. triple fatal

The woman driving one of the vehicles involved in a Dawson County car crash in which three people died now stands convicted of four felonies.

Angelique Kampmann, 21, Platte Center, had been charged with three counts of felony manslaughter, one felony count of causing serious injury while driving under the influence and one misdemeanor count of driving under the influence, first offense.

Prosecutors changed the charges to three counts of felony attempted motor vehicle homicide and one count of DUI causing bodily injury. Friday Kampmann pleaded no contest to those charges and will be sentenced in April. The combined max penalties for those crimes total 15 years in prison.

The crash happened Oct. 16, 2018, at the intersection of Highway 30 and Road 447 about three miles east of Overton. Court records indicate that Kampmann's car was southbound on Road 447 when it ran a stop sign and collided with an east-bound vehicle driven by Kasey Rayburn, 37, Elm Creek.

Three passengers in Kampmann's vehicle were dead at the scene: Donald Anderson, 20, Overton, Karli Michael, 27, Pontiac, Ill., and Ziera Nickerson, 18, Kearney. Both Kampmann and a fourth passenger, Ashley Kemp, 18, Kearney, had to be hospitalized because of injuries.

Rayburn was examined at the scene and was not hospitalized.

Court records indicate that subsequent tests showed Kampmann had a blood alcohol content of .104 at the time. The records also indicate that officers at the scene saw an open container of alcohol in the Kampmann vehicle as well as drugs or drug paraphernalia.

Earlier this month Rayburn was convicted and fined for DUI first offense in connection with the same accident.

