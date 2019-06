Police are investigating an attempted kidnapping in Northeast Lincoln.

LPD said a woman on a walk with her 2-year-old son in a stroller near 80th and Holdrege Wednesday night, when a man in a newer gold jeep pulled up.

Officers said he approached the woman and tried to take the boy out of the stroller.

The woman intervened and the suspect gave up and took off.

Police do not have a clear description of the man and are asking with any information to give them a call.