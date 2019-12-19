A 19-year-old Lincoln woman has life-threatening injuries after Wednesday evening crash.

Lincoln Police tell 10/11 NOW the crash happened around 5:15 p.m. at 40th & Pablo Lane in South Lincoln. They say a Chevy pickup and a Pontiac car collided in the intersection.

The 19-year-old female driver was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The driver of the pickup was uninjured.

No citations have been issued, but the investigation into the crash is still ongoing.