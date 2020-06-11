Woman hospitalized after crash on Rosa Parks

Lincoln Police say a woman has been hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries after her vehicle left the roadway.

It happened on Rosa Parks Way, just west of S. Folsom Street Thursday night around 10:20 p.m.

Witnesses told police the vehicle suddenly veered off the north side of Rosa Parks, down an embankment, through a chain-link fence, and into a group of trees, just on the south side of BNSF's Hobson Yard. Lincoln Fire & Rescue was called in and had to use extrication tools to free the woman from the pickup, due to the fact that her vehicle was wedged in the trees.

LPD says despite airbags not deploying, the driver had only minor injuries as a result of the crash.

Police believe she may have had a medical episode prior to the crash, but an investigation is still ongoing to determine the exact cause.