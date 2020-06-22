Woman in stable condition after being struck by vehicle

Lincoln Police say a 29-year-old woman is in stable condition after she was the victim of a hit-and-run.

It happened early Sunday morning around 1:30 a.m. near 17th and D Streets.

Police say the woman was struck while she was in the street, but the driver of the vehicle did not stop and left the scene. The woman was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

LPD is still working to locate the vehicle involved, as well as the driver. Anyone with information is asked to call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.