Woman jumps from moving vehicle on I-80

Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol arrested three people following an incident the morning of December 24 near Sidney.

According to NSP, during the incident, a passenger jumped from a moving vehicle onto Interstate 80.

At approximately 6:30 a.m. MT, troopers were alerted to a theft and assault that had occurred at Love’s Truck Stop in Sidney. The suspects were reportedly driving a Ford Explorer that entered Interstate 80, traveling eastbound. A short time later, a trooper located the vehicle near mile marker 75 on I-80.

The trooper attempted a traffic stop. As the Explorer reduced speeds to approximately 50 miles per hour, a female passenger jumped from the moving vehicle. The trooper immediately stopped and began giving verbal commands to the woman, Kaniya Coleman, 20, of Portland, Oregon, who then fled on foot.

Another trooper pursued on foot and apprehended Coleman quickly. The Explorer then stopped in the center of the eastbound lanes of I-80. The driver, Quavaria Griffin, 22, of Portland, Oregon, and passenger, Ellis Dickerson, 27, of Whitehall, Pennsylvania, were taken into custody.

A search of the vehicle revealed more than a pound of marijuana and a drink that had been stolen from the truck stop.

All three were arrested for possession of marijuana – more than one pound and other charges. Coleman was treated for moderate injuries sustained from the jump onto the interstate from a moving vehicle. All three were lodged in Cheyenne County Jail.