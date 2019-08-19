Woman jumps out of vehicle after being held by armed man

A woman was forced to jump out of a vehicle after an armed man held her against her will on Saturday.

According to LPD, the 29-year-old woman offered to help Joshua Hoegemeyer, 34, pack up his hotel room near 11th and Calvert Street.

While he was packing, the victim noticed Hoegemeyer had a gun, police said.

Once they finished loading everything into a pickup, the victim reported Hoegemeyer took off at a high rate of speed, narrowly missing several poles.

She reported he hit speeds of 110 MPH, and that she tried to exit multiple times.

The woman told police he refused to let her out and threw soda in her face.

Eventually, Hoegemeyer punched the rearview mirror, police said, causing his hand to bleed and for him to slow down.

That is when the woman was able to jump out of the car near 17th and Harwood streets.

Hoegemeyer was contacted and arrested for first-degree false imprisonment, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, and possession of a controlled substance.

He is also a felon and found to be in possession of a firearm.

