Woman punches victim, dumps chili on porch before leaving

Lincoln Police cited a woman who showed up to the victim's house, punched her in the face and dumped a bowl of chili on the front porch before leaving.

LPD said on Tuesday around 9 a.m., officers were called to the 900 Block of Goodhue Boulevard on a report of an assault.

Officers talked to the victim who said she was assaulted by a 23-year-old woman.

The victim told police she texted the woman to notify her that she would not be babysitting her children anymore.

Police said she then showed up at the victim’s house and began kicking in the door.

She proceeded to punch the victim multiple times, gathered some of her things, and then dumped a bowl of chili on the front porch before leaving.

The victim did not sustain injuries, police said, and damage to the door was approximately $100.

LPD cited the woman for vandalism and disturbing the peace.

