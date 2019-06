A 67-year-old woman has died following a crash near Papillion south of Omaha.

The Sarpy County Sheriff's Office says in a news release that the crash happened Tuesday morning when two vehicles collided at the intersection of 84th Street and Platteview Road. Officials say Jerry Patry was taken to an Omaha hospital in critical condition. She later died at the hospital of her injuries.

Officials say the other driver, a 19-year-old woman, was not injured.