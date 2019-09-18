Woman lights letters from ex on fire in apartment, causes 4K in damage

A Lincoln woman was cited for starting a small fire by lighting letters from her ex on fire in her apartment.

LPD said on Monday around 4:30 p.m., LPD and Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a fire at a complex near 46th and Meredeth streets.

LPD said crews extinguished a fire on the third floor that caused roughly $4,000 in damage.

After an investigation, officers discovered a 19-year-old lit letters from her ex on fire and left them on the carpet before taking a nap.

She told police she didn’t think the letters were starting on fire the way she thought they would, and when she woke up, the smoke detector was sounding.

The woman was cited for negligent burning.

