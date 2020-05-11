Woman locked in bedroom after threatening children with knife

Lincoln Police arrested a 33-year-old woman who threatened a group of children with a knife and was locked in a bedroom so the family could escape.

LPD said on Sunday around 3 a.m., police were called to a weapons violation in the 1800 Block of Knox Street.

According to police, Lucy Lookinghorse, 33, was threatening a woman’s 5 teenage children, and then grabbed a knife and came toward them.

The woman was able to get her children away and lock Lookinghorse in a bedroom.

The family was then able to escape, police said.

When police arrived, Lookinghorse resisted arrest but was eventually taken into custody.

Several knives were also found in the room where Lookinghorse was arrested, according to LPD.

She was arrested for terroristic threats, use of a weapon to commit a felony, criminal mischief, and resisting arrest.