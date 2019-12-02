Woman out 1K after falling for online scam

Lincoln Police are warning of an online scam after a 22-year-old woman lost $1,000 while trying to take out a loan.

LPD said the victim applied for a Speedy Cash loan online and was approved for the loan.

She then received a confirmation email, and got a call that the money was in her account and she needed to withdraw the money, put it on a gift card, take a picture of the gift card, and send it to them.

LPD said there are a number of scams like this, and the Speedy Cash website is aware of the scam and alerting customers to it.

