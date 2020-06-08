Woman out nearly 4K after computer virus scam

A 38-year-old woman is out nearly $4,000 after falling for a scam that featured her re-enrolling in computer virus protection.

Authorities said on Saturday, the woman reported she was contacted by someone who wanted her to re-enroll in a program to protect her computer from viruses.

The woman was told the scammers would deposit $4,000 in her account and she had to buy gift cards at businesses.

The woman did, authorities said, and lost $3,600.

If something involves buying gift cards and sending them back, it is a red flag, authorities said.

