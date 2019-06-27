Woman petitions Crete Public Schools over school bus fees

In Crete, it can cost you $300 for each child that rides the bus to school. That's according to district policy. That policy is allowed under state law.

Mishelle Kortus collects signatures for her petition. (Source: Mackenzie Huck)

The law is known as the "4 mile rule." It's a state statute that says if you live 4 miles or more from a school, you can be bussed in for free. If you live less than 4 miles away, you can be charged whatever the district sees fit.

"I live 3.9 miles away from the school," said MIshelle Kortus. "Everyone to one side of me gets to go for free and I have to pay. If I had known that when I bought my house, maybe I would have reconsidered where I bought it."

Kortus says because of her work schedule, she can't take her child to school, and she can't afford the $300 fee. She took her complaint to the school board.

"I said, 'So what do you want me to do? Should I start a petition?' And one of the school board members threw his hands up, like, 'Whatever.'" Kortus said.

So she now goes door to door, collecting signatures. She's been at it four days, and says she averages 12-19 signatures per hour.

"Since I've been doing this I've noticed there are a lot of people who need this school bus service, but they can't afford it," Kortus said.

In a statement, Crete Public Schools acting superintendent Dr. Bret Schroder told 10/11, "The Crete Public School District is in compliance with state law and has developed a busing policy similar to other school districts across the state. It is district policy not to comment on, or provide specific information about, any individual situation out of respect for the privacy of our students and families. Crete Public Schools continues to evaluate our use of district funds as we strive to provide services to our students while being financially responsible to the community that supports us."

10/11 found that other schools in the area, like Dorchester and Wilber, do not charge. Neither does Lincoln Public Schools, but Waverly and Beatrice do. Kearney's website lists $127 per year, and Elkhorn's lists a round trip $82.55 per month, or about $825 a year.

While Kortus says she would like to see the prices go down, she also says she just wants to feel like the district is listening to her and providing options.

"I don't want to have to move to a different school," Kortus said. "I don't want to have to home school, but I don't have any other options. My child needs an education. My child deserves an education. Every child in this city deserves an education."

The Crete School Board's next meeting is July 8. That's when Kortus plans to turn in her signatures.

She is also offering advice to parents across Southeast Nebraska.

"I would suggest that anybody moving into a new area, check with the school and find out what their policies are," Kortus said.