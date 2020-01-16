Woman pleads guilty to poisoning husband with eye drops

A South Carolina woman pleaded guilty to fatally poisoning her husband by putting eye drops into his water for days.

A South Carolina woman pleaded guilty to fatally poisoning her husband by putting eye drops into his water for days. (Source: WSOC/CNN)

She was sentenced to 25 years in prison.

News outlets report 53-year-old Lana Sue Clayton pleaded guilty Thursday to voluntary manslaughter and tampering with a food or drug.

Lana Clayton admitted to giving her husband drinks laced with Visine.

She poisoned him with Visine for three days in July 2018 before the poison eventually caused his death.

Lana Clayton says her husband was abusive and she didn’t mean to kill him. Prosecutors say she killed him for his money.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.