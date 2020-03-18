Woman realizes purse was stolen after receiving fraud alert

Lincoln Police said a woman discovered her purse was stolen from her vehicle after she was alerted to a number of fraudulent charges on her credit card.

LPD said on Tuesday around 9:15 a.m., the victim was at work when she received an alert that there were a number of weird transactions on her credit card.

The victim told police she thought she had her purse but remembered she left it in the car, and when she went to look, she realized someone had broken her window and stolen her purse.

The suspect then attempted to charge over $2,100 in transactions in the next few hours.

The victim suffered an actual loss of roughly $350.

LPD is reminding people that as many are working from home, that it is common to leave items in vehicles, and to please take precautions.

