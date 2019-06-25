Lincoln woman reports car stolen during workout

Lincoln Police said a woman's keys and car were stolen while she exercising Monday.

Shortly before 5:30 p.m., a 26-year-old woman reported she was working out in her apartment gym near 29th and Fletcher Avenue, just north of North Star High School. She said set her keys on a table near the entrance and during her workout, another female entered the workout area and left a short time later.

When the victim left, she realized her keys and vehicle had been stolen. The victim believed the other female stole her keys and took her 2017 white Nissan Rogue. Officers are still trying to obtain surveillance video.