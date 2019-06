A woman told Lincoln Police she saw a man with no pants on and genitals exposed when she was on the Mopac Trail late Monday morning.

The woman said she was on the trail near 56th and Wilshire Boulevard, just north of Vine Street, around 11 a.m. when she said the exposed man was standing in the tree line north of the trail.

He is described as a white man in his 20s with light brown hair.