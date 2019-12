Lincoln Police are searching for those responsible for robbing a 20-year-old woman who was walking near 14th and R streets.

LPD said on Saturday the victim was walking when she was approached by several suspects with hoodies on.

The victim told police they grabbed her backpack, knocked her down, and hit and kicked her several times.

The woman said she wasn’t seriously hurt, but the suspects did get away with her backpack, which included clothes, her phone, and her identification.