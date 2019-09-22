Woman says Burger King served her granddaughter raw chicken

Open up Charlotte Parker’s fridge and you’ll still find an undercooked chicken sandwich from Burger King.

An Arizona grandmother says a Burger King restaurant served her 13-year-old granddaughter a raw chicken sandwich. And she was worried after the teenager took a couple of bites before realizing something was wrong. (Source: KPHO/KTVK/CNN)

The family kept it to take it back to the restaurant and show them just how raw that chicken is.

On their original visit, little Layla got chicken nuggets and Caitlin ordered a chicken sandwich.

“'Mammy what’s wrong with this?'” Parker said Caitlin asked her. “I said, ‘What do you mean what’s wrong with it?’ She said, ‘Look at it.’ So, she handed it to me and you could see that the meat was raw as it could be, pink as it could be.”

Caitlin had already taken a few bites. Grandma called Burger King.

She said the fast-food joint apologized and offered to refund her.

“I don’t think they understood my concern,” Parker stressed. ”To me, they seem very, oh, nonchalant about, ‘Oh, well. We just didn’t cook it long enough.’”

Grandma wants to know what safety precautions the burger chain will take in the future to protect kids like her younger granddaughter with a weak immune system.

She can't risk getting food poisoning.

"If it had been Layla, it could have possibly been death," Parker said.

Burger King confirmed the location in question is locally owned

Copyright 2019 KPHO, KTVK via CNN. All rights reserved.