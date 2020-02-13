Woman scams WalMart clerks, walks away with $1,800

Lincoln Police said a scammer walked away with $1,800 in gift cards and cash after she went into two WalMarts and scammed the clerk.

LPD said on February 10 around 6 p.m., a woman walked into WalMart at 27th and Pine Lake Road and said she used to work at a different WalMart location.

She asked the clerk to put a code into the computer and said she wanted $400 on a WalMart gift card and $500 in cash.

Police said the woman then walked away and never paid.

According to LPD, the same woman pulled a similar scam at the WalMart at 84th and Highway 2.

The scammer walked away with $1,800 in total in gift cards and cash.