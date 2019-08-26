Woman shot; husband in custody

Grand Island Police said a woman was shot overnight and her husband was arrested.

GIPD told our reporter on scene officers responded to a home in the 2000 block of N. Huston around 12:30 a.m. Monday.

When they arrived, they found a woman who was shot. She was taken to CHI Health St. Francis. Her condition is unknown at this time.

Police were able to track the suspect to a home located near Westside Street and Webb.

About two hours after the initial call, the man surrendered to the tactical response team and is now in police custody.

