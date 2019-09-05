Woman steals from Victoria's Secret, sells items

A Lincoln woman is facing charges after reportedly stealing thousands of dollars of merchandise while working at Victoria’s Secret and selling the items.

Jessica Parsons, 22, is charged with theft by unlawful taking, a Class 2A Felony.

According to court records, between January 1, 2019, and June 26, 2019, Parsons stole items from Victoria’s Secret, located at 2901 Pine Lake Road.

The exact amount stolen is not listed on the court record, but she is charged with stealing over $5,000 worth of items.

Parsons is due in court next on Oct. 15.