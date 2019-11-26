Woman steals iPhone from teen at Kwik Shop

An 18-year-old man was robbed by a woman he was trying to sell an iPhone to at a Lincoln convenience store.

LPD said the crime took place at the Kwik Shop near 56th and Holdrege streets.

The 18-year-old man reportedly used the LetGo app to arrange for someone to buy the iPhone from him, and they agreed to meet at the Kwik Shop.

The suspect was inspecting the phone and holding onto his money and his AirPods when she asked him to unlock the phone using his passcode.

That is when she drove off with the phone, money, and AirPods, briefly dragging the victim alongside the vehicle.

Total loss is roughly $200, and LPD is urging people to use the Lincoln Police authorized Swap Spots for safety.

