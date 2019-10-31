Woman steals purse with $6K in cash inside

Lincoln Police are looking for the person who stole a purse left at a self-checkout kiosk at Wal-Mart. The purse had roughly $6,000 in it.

LPD said a 39-year-old woman who owns her own business stopped by Wal-Mart on Wednesday on her way to deposit the money at the bank.

The woman told police she left her purse at self-checkout.

After police reviewed the surveillance video, they saw the first customer through the line ignore the purse, but the second customer moved the purse closer to hers, and take both.

The woman proceeded to exit Wal-Mart in a white truck.

Police are hoping to release images of the suspect shortly.

