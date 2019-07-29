Woman suffers serious injuries to hand during firework accident

Authorities say a woman suffered severe injuries to her hand after a firework accident on Saturday night.

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to 7005 South 75th Street, south of Lincoln, around 9:45 p.m. Saturday.

LSO said they arrived and found a gathering of people in the driveway of the home. It was discovered the group was lighting off leftover fireworks.

One of the fireworks did not go off initially, LSO said, and a 39-year-old woman tried to light the rest of the fuse.

The firework discharged instantly, causing serious injuries to the woman’s hand.

Her injuries are non-life threatening, LSO said, but it is possible the victim loses her hand.

Authorities said there is no indication the firework was illegal.

