Woman taken to hospital after assault

Lincoln Police said a woman was taken to the hospital after an assault Tuesday morning.

Emergency crews respond to a Lincoln gas station where a woman had called police from to report being assaulted. (Source: KOLN)

Police are still trying to gather information and evidence but say the assault happened at the apartment complex just north of 56th and Holdrege.

The victim then went to the Kwik Shop at that intersection to call police.

Stick with us for updates on this developing story