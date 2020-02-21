Woman tries to steal from 78-year-old, apply for loan in his name

Lincoln Police arrested a woman who reportedly stole from a 78-year-old man and tried to take out a loan using his information.

LPD said on December 6, the victim reported a check was written from his account for $7,000.

He told police he did not authorize the check and he suspected Bobbie Drake, 30, who had recently asked him for rent money.

The investigator interviewed Drake’s landlord, who stated that she wrote the check in question right in front of him.

On December 12, the same victim said someone tried to apply for a loan using his information.

The investigation revealed all the other information in the loan application came back to Drake, as well.

Drake was arrested for felony theft by deception and felony attempted identity theft.