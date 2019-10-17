Woman volunteers every Thursday for four years to keep those in need warm

For the past four years, Carol Newsom has made it her mission to make sure everyone has warm, well-fitting clothes.

"I come to Matt Talbot every Thursday, and I'm here from about 8:30 in the morning until 1," Newsom said.

Newsom's love of sewing began when she was eight, but she really got inspired to turn her talent into a volunteer opportunity four years ago, when she saw a story CBS's Steve Hartman did back in 2015.

"It was about a man who went to San Francisco and repaired clothes for the homeless people completely for free," Newsom said. "And I was really looking for an opportunity to serve people who are so often overlooked."

Newsom said she hopes to reach out to Steve Hartman to thank him.

"I want to take a couple pictures and write Steve Hartman a letter and say, 'I just want you to know that the story that you did has really changed the lives of a lot of people as a result.'" Newsom said.

She spent several hours on the phone with Matt Talbot Kitchen and Outreach, and finally, they agreed to let her give it a shot.

Now, four years later, she says she helps repair clothes for about 8 to 10 people every Thursday. Over four years, she guesses she's helped at least 2,000 people.

" That's a lot of things that fit now," Newsom said. "That's a lot of things that don't have holes."

Now, in addition to sewing up old clothes, Newsom wants to sew up new hats.

"In the winter, it's so important that you keep your head warm," Newsom said. "I just need to have enough fleece to make these hats."

In one afternoon, with two other seamstresses, Newsom estimates she could create 200-300 hats.

"I know the people of Lincoln are kind and generous, and for a really small amount of money, you can help make a big difference," Newsom said. "These people have fallen on hard times. They're not looking for a hand out. They're looking for a hand up."

Newsom said 1 yard of fleece can make between 10-15 hats, and any color or pattern is accepted.

If you have fleece you would like to donate, Newsom asks that you drop it off at Matt Talbot Kitchen and Outreach off N. 27th St.