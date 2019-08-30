Woman who shot shoplifter at Lincoln convenience store charged with assault

A woman who shot a reported shoplifter at a Lincoln convenience store earlier this month has been charged with first-degree assault, according to Lincoln Police.

LPD said Shelby Jones, 38, was given the charge after an investigation into the August 1 incident.

She was placed under arrest on Friday morning.

Police said Jones was a customer inside the Kwik Shop near 56th and Holdrege streets when Tilian Tilian, 22, reportedly tried to steal something.

An employee at the store alerted police after an altercation with Tilian after he was observed trying to steal bottles of liquor.

Jones, who had a concealed carry permit, proceeded to shoot Tilian causing non-life threatening injuries.

However, after an investigation, LPD said Tilian was actually running away from the scene when he was shot by Jones.

LPD said Tilian was shot in the back of the arm, and the gunshot missed the store clerk, who was also outside of the store.

Tilian, who was not armed, was taken to the hospital for treatment but has since been released.

Lincoln Police said Tilian will likely be cited in the future, but no citations have been issued as of Friday morning.