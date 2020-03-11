Woman with dementia missing in Grand Island

Grand Island Police are looking for a missing elderly woman, Eufemia Cruz.

A relative who reached out to Local4 walked out of her home early Tuesday morning while others in the home were sleeping. She is 5'1" with long gray hair and suffers from dementia.

The 76-year-old was last seen in the 800 block of North Pine near Howard Elementary. She is believed to be wearing sweatpants and a purple wool sweater. She only speaks Spanish.

GIPD are asking people to check their sheds, garages and other areas where someone on foot could easily access. If you have cameras that captured someone similar walking, let police know.

If you have any information, call 308-385-5400.