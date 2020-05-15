Woman’s body found near Nebraska recreational area

A 12-day search for a missing woman came to a sad end Thursday.

Our sister station WOWT reported the disappearance of 61-year old Michelle Sell Wednesday night.

“It’s not easy, I mean we lost her. But you know what? At least I know we put our family to ease and we laid her to rest and I know she’s in heaven with Marlene and Rod and Vicky and Susie and all our loved ones,” said Jolene Vavra.

Feet that have walked miles can rest tonight. This is the group that put in days of work to bring peace to a family.

“Thank you so much. I couldn’t have done it without you. Thank you. Thank you. Thank you,” Vavra said.

The two men who brought the search to an end are Marcus Ditchman and Shane Felte.

“I can tell you, I started bawling when I found her,” Ditchman said.

They operate KNRW Search and Rescue Drone Services. The two men are using their retirement years to aid in missing persons cases.

“The emotions run high because we’re hoping for a different outcome. We knew that after 13 days the hope was probably pretty much gone -- but we still want to bring some closure to the family,” Ditchman said.

Her family called her Mickie.

She’ll be buried alongside her family in Cedar Bluffs.

This group will be hanging on a while longer. Connected by a woman who touched them all.

“Never give up. And with all the support and everybody that stood by my side I couldn’t have done it alone,” Vavra said.

No cause of death has been released yet. Fremont police and the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office extend their thanks to everyone who helped in the search.