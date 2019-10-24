Woman's dog reportedly stolen from Wilderness Park

Lincoln Police are asking for the public's help finding a suspect vehicle after a woman reported her dog was stolen from Wilderness Park.

Police say the woman was walking her two dogs at Wilderness Park around 7:30 p.m. Monday.

Her German Short-Haired Pointer, named Huxley, got away, police said.

The woman says Huxley is well-trained and knows to return when called.

When Huxley didn't return, the woman called animal control, but around an hour later the woman saw an older model, hatchback with tinted windows leave and she saw Huxley in the car.

Currently, police are working to get 1011 Now a picture of Huxley and a better description of the suspect vehicle.

